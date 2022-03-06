PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.80.

PAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of PAR Technology stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.99. PAR Technology has a 52 week low of $33.21 and a 52 week high of $86.27.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.02. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 24.30% and a negative return on equity of 17.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PAR Technology will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $6,151,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 13.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $1,634,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $996,000.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

