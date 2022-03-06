Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target Cut to $350.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $380.00 to $350.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.94.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

PH opened at $283.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $310.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.38. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $279.12 and a twelve month high of $340.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.67.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin (Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.