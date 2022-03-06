ParkinGo (GOT) Market Cap Tops $1.46 Million

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0726 or 0.00000187 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and $616.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ParkinGo Coin Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

