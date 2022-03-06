Parkside Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,562 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Parkside Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,562 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Walmart by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 513.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart stock traded up $3.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.82. The company had a trading volume of 11,858,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,514,719. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.75 and a 12-month high of $152.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Walmart’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 573,955 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $79,682,172.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $53,617,356.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,077,447 shares of company stock worth $985,067,322. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

