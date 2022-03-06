Parkside Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Parkside Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,835,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,571 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,131,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,133,104,000 after acquiring an additional 56,833 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,118,255,000 after acquiring an additional 398,619 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,347,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,596,000 after acquiring an additional 799,555 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,845,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,914,000 after purchasing an additional 152,848 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $105.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,496,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,723,576. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $84.44 and a one year high of $116.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.86 and its 200 day moving average is $107.70.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

