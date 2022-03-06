Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) EVP Ronald Tascarella Sells 4,988 Shares

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) EVP Ronald Tascarella sold 4,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $87,788.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ronald Tascarella also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pathfinder Bancorp alerts:

On Thursday, February 24th, Ronald Tascarella sold 1,000 shares of Pathfinder Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $17,500.00.

Pathfinder Bancorp stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.09. Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Pathfinder Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,182 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,763 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $171,000. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the investment in Pathfinder Bank. It offers checking and savings account, loans, and digital banking services for retail and business customers through its subsidiary. The firm also provides overdraft protection and mobile payments for individual clients; and cash management sweep account, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services for business clients.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.