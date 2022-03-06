Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 1,607 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,212 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 16,847 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $752,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.82.

Shares of COP opened at $100.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $130.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.74 and a 200 day moving average of $74.44. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $47.85 and a 52-week high of $100.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.36%.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $10,442,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,189 shares of company stock valued at $23,202,685. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.