Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 692 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,291,492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,979,148,000 after purchasing an additional 477,078 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,623,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757,675 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,359,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,670 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,566,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,190,178,000 after buying an additional 92,069 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,656,934 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $787,894,000 after buying an additional 197,143 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $108.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $130.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $159.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $148.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.36.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $3,540,849.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 346,217 shares of company stock valued at $45,765,106 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

