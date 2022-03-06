Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Decreases Stock Position in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its stake in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Fisker were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fisker by 3,548.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,188,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101,346 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Fisker in the 3rd quarter worth $20,165,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fisker by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,853,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,448,000 after buying an additional 701,008 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fisker in the 2nd quarter worth $11,512,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fisker by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,535,000 after buying an additional 441,851 shares during the period. 25.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSR stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.16. Fisker Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $25.37. The company has a quick ratio of 18.40, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). Fisker had a negative return on equity of 34.40% and a negative net margin of 448,896.19%. The firm had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fisker Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fisker from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Fisker from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.55.

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

