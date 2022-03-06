Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $700,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after acquiring an additional 300,601 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,770,000 after purchasing an additional 411,197 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,911,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,758,000 after buying an additional 193,330 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,075,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,163,000 after purchasing an additional 210,598 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,823 shares during the period.

VB opened at $205.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.40. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.57 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

