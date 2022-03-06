Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Reduces Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,090 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 593.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 312 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 356 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $214.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $242.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.66. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $206.31 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $56.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.48.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

