PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Up 10.6%

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) shares were up 10.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.36 and last traded at $19.16. Approximately 118,411 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,322,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PBF shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PBF Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 2.54.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.64. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.53) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 136.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 18.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 242.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Company Profile (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.