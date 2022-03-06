PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,100 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the January 31st total of 118,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

PCB Bancorp stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. PCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $26.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.79.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $24.93 million during the quarter. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 40.14%. Equities analysts predict that PCB Bancorp will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In related news, Director Daniel Cho sold 7,597 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $180,960.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.81 per share, for a total transaction of $404,770.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 32,170 shares of company stock worth $747,795. 22.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 40,757 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 24,444 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in PCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. 38.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PCB Bancorp (Get Rating)

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.