Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to C$49.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

PPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$46.03.

Shares of PPL stock opened at C$46.17 on Wednesday. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$34.89 and a 1 year high of C$46.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of C$25.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 126.63%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

