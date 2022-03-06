Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to C$49.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
PPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$46.03.
Shares of PPL stock opened at C$46.17 on Wednesday. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$34.89 and a 1 year high of C$46.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of C$25.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20.
About Pembina Pipeline (Get Rating)
Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.
Featured Stories
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.