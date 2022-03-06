PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 75.4% from the January 31st total of 621,300 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 232,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFLT. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 23.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on PFLT shares. TheStreet cut PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

NASDAQ PFLT opened at $13.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $510.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.04. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $13.92.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 50.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is presently 98.28%.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (Get Rating)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

