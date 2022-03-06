PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Family Capital Trust Co

Family Capital Trust Co grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.6% of Family Capital Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus increased their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.19.
PEP traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,340,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,919,815. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.19 and a 12-month high of $177.24. The stock has a market cap of $229.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.84 and its 200 day moving average is $163.88.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.32%.
PepsiCo Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.
