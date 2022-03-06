Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Perrigo in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Perrigo’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

NYSE:PRGO opened at $37.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.75. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $34.53 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Perrigo in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo during the third quarter worth $45,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Perrigo by 126.3% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo during the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Perrigo by 324.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Perrigo news, VP Todd W. Kingma acquired 3,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.55 per share, with a total value of $112,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Svend Andersen acquired 3,655 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.10 per share, with a total value of $135,600.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 19,655 shares of company stock valued at $727,691 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.32%.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

