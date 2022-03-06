Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a drop of 49.7% from the January 31st total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of Petro Matad stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04. Petro Matad has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.13.
About Petro Matad
