Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a drop of 49.7% from the January 31st total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of Petro Matad stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04. Petro Matad has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.13.

Petro Matad Ltd. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil exploration. Its operations include blocks IV and V, and block XX. The company was founded on August 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

