Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Raised by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 129,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 42,114 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Independent Research upgraded Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $48.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.53. The firm has a market cap of $273.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.96 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 35.22% and a net margin of 26.97%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

