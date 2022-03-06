Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC

Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $43,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.65. 33,217,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,889,598. The firm has a market cap of $273.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.53. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.96 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 35.22%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

