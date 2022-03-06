Phantasma (SOUL) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.16 Million

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 6th. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. Phantasma has a total market cap of $124.47 million and $1.16 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma coin can now be purchased for $1.19 or 0.00003058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,028.44 or 0.99886277 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00074064 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00022186 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002159 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00013458 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.49 or 0.00272547 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 104,185,056 coins. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

