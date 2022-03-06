Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.17.

Phillips 66 Partners stock opened at $42.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.00. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1-year low of $28.43 and a 1-year high of $46.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $503.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.00 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 41.90% and a return on equity of 43.61%. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is 117.85%.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Mark Haney purchased 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.53 per share, for a total transaction of $72,272.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSXP. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 59.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 524.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 34.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 37.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

