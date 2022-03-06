Phillips Edison & Company Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share (NASDAQ:PECO)

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Phillips Edison & Company Inc had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 2.84%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

NASDAQ PECO opened at $34.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.71. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $36.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,411,000 after purchasing an additional 169,196 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc by 20,105.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc by 1,332.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 197,571 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 336,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,124,000 after purchasing an additional 188,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

