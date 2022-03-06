Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.53 Million

Analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) will report sales of $128.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $116.52 million and the highest is $137.76 million. Physicians Realty Trust reported sales of $113.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $518.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $468.66 million to $541.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $549.49 million, with estimates ranging from $474.04 million to $628.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Physicians Realty Trust.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $116.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,489,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,626 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,066,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,237,000 after acquiring an additional 175,758 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,750,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,595,000 after acquiring an additional 917,896 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,515,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,035,000 after acquiring an additional 611,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,384,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,562,000 after acquiring an additional 230,048 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOC stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 242.11%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.