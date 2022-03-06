Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.53 Million

Analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) will report sales of $128.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $116.52 million and the highest is $137.76 million. Physicians Realty Trust reported sales of $113.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $518.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $468.66 million to $541.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $549.49 million, with estimates ranging from $474.04 million to $628.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Physicians Realty Trust.
Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $116.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.
StockNews.com downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,489,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,626 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,066,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,237,000 after acquiring an additional 175,758 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,750,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,595,000 after acquiring an additional 917,896 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,515,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,035,000 after acquiring an additional 611,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,384,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,562,000 after acquiring an additional 230,048 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DOC stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.21.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 242.11%.
Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.
