Piper Sandler Comments on Chevron Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chevron in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $3.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.57. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chevron’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.79 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.45 EPS.

CVX has been the subject of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

NYSE CVX opened at $158.65 on Friday. Chevron has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $159.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $308.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.44.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 356,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,347,000 after acquiring an additional 40,467 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 446,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,292,000 after acquiring an additional 183,787 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $2,294,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $887,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 666,115 shares of company stock worth $88,941,132. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

