Piper Sandler Increases Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Price Target to $44.00

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PEBO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peoples Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peoples Bancorp presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.40.

NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $32.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.97. Peoples Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.72 and a 52-week high of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.56 million, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.64%.

In other news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $26,036.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 14.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 6.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. 48.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

