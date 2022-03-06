Piper Sandler Weighs in on CME Group Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CME Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.99. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CME Group’s FY2022 earnings at $7.73 EPS.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CME. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.69.

CME opened at $243.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $232.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $87.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group has a twelve month low of $185.79 and a twelve month high of $256.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.25%.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total transaction of $175,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,150 shares of company stock valued at $5,835,864. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in shares of CME Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 55,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of CME Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 656,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,919,000 after buying an additional 24,281 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 148,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,665,000 after buying an additional 88,229 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 123,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,908,000 after buying an additional 63,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in shares of CME Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,755,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,773,000 after buying an additional 536,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

