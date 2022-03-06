Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Receives $99.91 Average Target Price from Analysts

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.55.

PLNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

NYSE:PLNT traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.43. 879,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,915. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.60. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $67.89 and a twelve month high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.03 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 321.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 12,738 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after buying an additional 20,106 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,594,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 182.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 270,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,212,000 after purchasing an additional 174,534 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness Company Profile (Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.