PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. cut their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLBY Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.33.

NASDAQ:PLBY opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.98. PLBY Group has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $63.04.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.55). The business had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.96 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts forecast that PLBY Group will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in PLBY Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in PLBY Group by 81.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in PLBY Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in PLBY Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in PLBY Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

