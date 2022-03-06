PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PLBY. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on PLBY Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered PLBY Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. cut their target price on PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on PLBY Group from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.33.

NASDAQ PLBY opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.98. PLBY Group has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $63.04.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 106.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PLBY Group will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLBY. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PLBY Group by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in PLBY Group in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in PLBY Group by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

