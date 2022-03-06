Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pliant Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis. The company’s lead product consist PLN-74809 and PLN-1474 which are in clinical stage. Pliant Therapeutics Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PLRX. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of PLRX stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $42.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average of $14.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLRX. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 166,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 15,336 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,271,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,030,000 after buying an additional 168,971 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,211,000 after buying an additional 4,759 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 109,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 29,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

