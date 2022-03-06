Polker Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $461,026.00 (PKR)

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. In the last seven days, Polker has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. Polker has a total market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $461,026.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polker coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0352 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00043623 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,613.38 or 0.06725673 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,831.17 or 0.99934264 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00044078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00048237 BTC.

Polker Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,942,736 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Buying and Selling Polker

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Polker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.