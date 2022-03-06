Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $17.000-$17.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $16.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of POOL traded down $3.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $465.81. 387,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,779. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Pool has a 52-week low of $313.92 and a 52-week high of $582.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $481.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $497.79. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.59 million. Pool had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 70.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pool will post 17.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.03%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on POOL. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $594.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $565.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at about $634,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Pool by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

