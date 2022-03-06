Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Popular in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.67.
Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $84.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.03. Popular has a one year low of $66.80 and a one year high of $99.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.87.
Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Popular had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 15.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Popular will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 15.72%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Popular in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Popular by 9.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.
Popular Company Profile (Get Rating)
Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.
