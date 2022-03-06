Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Popular in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Get Popular alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $84.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.03. Popular has a one year low of $66.80 and a one year high of $99.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.87.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Popular had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 15.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Popular will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 15.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Popular in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Popular by 9.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile (Get Rating)

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.