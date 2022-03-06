Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Northland Securities

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Northland Securities from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PRCH has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Porch Group from $34.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Porch Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.38.

Get Porch Group alerts:

NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. Porch Group has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative net margin of 67.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Porch Group will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 4,500 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $84,285.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $457,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,517,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,028,000 after acquiring an additional 720,969 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 799,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,466,000 after acquiring an additional 240,227 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 342.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 531,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,277,000 after acquiring an additional 411,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

About Porch Group (Get Rating)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.