Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,439 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,501,000 after purchasing an additional 91,541 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $765,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,377,000 after purchasing an additional 135,368 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 30,942 shares during the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $243,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $53.82 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $53.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.44.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $608.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.12 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.24%.

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

