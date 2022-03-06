Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.94

Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.94 and traded as low as $2.80. Power Solutions International shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 181 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $64.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average of $3.84.

About Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX)

Power Solutions International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of power systems and electrical power generation equipment. The firm provides integrated turnkey solutions to global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the energy, industrial and transportation end markets.

