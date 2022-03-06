Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.94

Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.94 and traded as low as $2.80. Power Solutions International shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 181 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market cap of $64.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average of $3.84.
About Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX)
