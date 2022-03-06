Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Receives C$75.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$76.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PD shares. CIBC upped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$70.00 to C$82.50 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore upped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$62.50 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Precision Drilling from C$71.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

In related news, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.46, for a total transaction of C$113,838.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,609,889.93. Also, Director Brian James Gibson sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.42, for a total value of C$117,472.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$328,554.50. Insiders have sold 16,093 shares of company stock worth $1,092,104 in the last quarter.

TSE PD opened at C$74.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of C$24.71 and a 12 month high of C$76.03. The company has a market cap of C$992.21 million and a P/E ratio of -5.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$58.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$50.13.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

