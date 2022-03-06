Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 228.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,665,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,641,000 after buying an additional 1,852,584 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 23.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,781,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,960,000 after buying an additional 895,728 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 225.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,021,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,579,000 after buying an additional 707,650 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 351.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 646,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,872,000 after buying an additional 503,424 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 28.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,194,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,351,000 after buying an additional 486,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $67.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.35 and a 12 month high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.83%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.