Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 71.1% from the January 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 65.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pro Medicus in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Pro Medicus alerts:

PMCUF stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.22. The stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 624. Pro Medicus has a one year low of $29.47 and a one year high of $48.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.71.

Pro Medicus Limited provides radiology information systems (RIS), picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), and advanced visualization solutions in Australia, Europe, and North America. It offers medical software for practice management; integration products; Promedicus.net secure email; healthcare software that provides radiologist and clinicians with advanced visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images; and PACS/Digital imaging software.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pro Medicus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro Medicus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.