Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management cut its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD opened at $150.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.17. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.14 and a 12-month high of $169.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

Prologis Profile (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.