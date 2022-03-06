ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $275.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) will post $275.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for ProPetro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $310.02 million and the lowest is $259.67 million. ProPetro reported sales of $161.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.19). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $246.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PUMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. R. F. Lafferty boosted their target price on ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of ProPetro stock traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $13.88. 1,245,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.27. ProPetro has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $357,630.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. Towle & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 37.9% in the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 4,473,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,610 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 250.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 486,926 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 30.5% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 145,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 34,004 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 96.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 39,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in ProPetro during the 2nd quarter worth $374,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

