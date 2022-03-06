ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Trading 7.8% Higher

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) traded up 7.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $170.38 and last traded at $170.14. 4,282 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 771,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.90.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.40 and a 200 day moving average of $93.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 3,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 1,879.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

