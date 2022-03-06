Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.85 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) will post ($0.85) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.78). Prothena posted earnings per share of ($0.91) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Prothena will report full year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($1.10). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.41) to ($0.39). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Prothena.

Get Prothena alerts:

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). Prothena had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 33.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS.

PRTA has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Prothena in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prothena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA opened at $30.60 on Tuesday. Prothena has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $79.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.41 and a 200-day moving average of $52.77.

In other Prothena news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $11,250,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $237,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Prothena by 171.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 30,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Prothena by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,872,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,292,000 after purchasing an additional 102,596 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prothena by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 138,207 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Prothena in the fourth quarter worth $815,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Prothena by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena (Get Rating)

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prothena (PRTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.