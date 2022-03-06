PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,187 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in PulteGroup were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 49.6% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 21,850 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 23.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,972,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,600,000 after acquiring an additional 376,559 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter worth $1,252,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,864,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,732,000 after acquiring an additional 61,323 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 108.9% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 432,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,842,000 after acquiring an additional 225,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PHM opened at $49.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.44. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.92 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.17.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 8.04%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PHM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. UBS Group raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.55.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.