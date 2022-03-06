Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,741 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 23.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,393,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 260,941 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after acquiring an additional 122,351 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 382,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 26,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 34.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $4.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.35.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

