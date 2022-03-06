Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for BTRS Holdings Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:BTRS)

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for BTRS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.04). William Blair also issued estimates for BTRS’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Get BTRS alerts:

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BTRS. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on BTRS from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BTRS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

NASDAQ BTRS opened at $6.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.48. BTRS has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $18.30.

In related news, CEO Flint A. Lane purchased 65,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $459,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BTRS by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BTRS by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BTRS by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BTRS by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in BTRS by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

About BTRS (Get Rating)

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.