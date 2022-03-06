Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai now expects that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.26). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ZYNE. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

ZYNE opened at $1.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.47. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $78.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.23.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 388.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 54,787 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 179,243 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 36,573 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 70.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 773,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 84,191 shares during the last quarter. 32.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

