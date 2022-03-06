Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc Raised by Wedbush (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the company will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.26. Wedbush also issued estimates for Consensus Cloud Solutions’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.72 EPS.

CCSI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

CCSI stock opened at 59.52 on Friday. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 52 week low of 34.81 and a 52 week high of 69.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is 57.43.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported 1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 1.29 by 0.17.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform. It offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal and jSign. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is based in LOS ANGELES.

