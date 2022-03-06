Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst D. Kim now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.13). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RIGL. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

RIGL stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $4.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03. The stock has a market cap of $519.86 million, a P/E ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 1.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RIGL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 12,895 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 53.1% in the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 122,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $801,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $937,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,329,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 615,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

